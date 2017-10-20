Edition:
Solutions 30 SE (ALS30.PA)

ALS30.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.19 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
€25.67
Open
€25.67
Day's High
€26.00
Day's Low
€25.43
Volume
32,912
Avg. Vol
85,253
52-wk High
€30.47
52-wk Low
€12.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 258.36 264.00 248.10 215.50
Year Ending Dec-18 5 348.96 365.00 338.50 243.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.63 0.88 0.44 0.54
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.92 0.94 0.89 0.67

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 258.36 258.36 258.12 258.12 215.50
Year Ending Dec-18 348.96 348.96 319.58 319.58 243.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 5 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

