Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)
ALSO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
35.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
€35.19
Open
€35.31
Day's High
€35.47
Day's Low
€35.19
Volume
445,658
Avg. Vol
758,699
52-wk High
€36.50
52-wk Low
€23.45
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.59
|2.65
|2.65
|2.65
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,799.00
|1,799.00
|1,799.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|1,915.00
|1,915.00
|1,915.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|7,325.65
|7,431.00
|7,260.42
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|7,717.18
|8,155.26
|7,192.18
|7,727.22
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|8,184.83
|8,609.09
|7,708.00
|8,010.72
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|1.21
|1.55
|0.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|1.58
|1.98
|1.30
|1.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|1.77
|2.15
|1.44
|1.59
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|8.60
|8.60
|8.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|5,566.12
|5,671.00
|104.88
|1.88
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|5,091.22
|4,874.00
|217.22
|4.27
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|5,146.90
|4,526.00
|620.90
|12.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,799.00
|1,799.00
|1,799.00
|1,799.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1,915.00
|1,915.00
|1,915.00
|1,915.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7,325.65
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7,717.18
|7,751.67
|7,749.46
|7,753.93
|7,727.22
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,184.83
|8,186.55
|8,184.43
|8,195.34
|8,010.72
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1.21
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1.58
|1.58
|1.58
|1.59
|1.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1.77
|1.78
|1.76
|1.76
|1.59
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|5
|4
- BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues
- BRIEF-Faiveley Transport signs contracts to provide components for new Paris trains
- LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief
- French finmin convinced Siemens-Alstom to absorb Bombardier, Spanish group
- Bouygues would use Alstom cash to develop core businesses - CFO