Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)

ALSO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
€35.19
Open
€35.31
Day's High
€35.47
Day's Low
€35.19
Volume
445,658
Avg. Vol
758,699
52-wk High
€36.50
52-wk Low
€23.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.59 2.65 2.65 2.65

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,799.00 1,799.00 1,799.00 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 1,915.00 1,915.00 1,915.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15 7,325.65 7,431.00 7,260.42 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 7,717.18 8,155.26 7,192.18 7,727.22
Year Ending Mar-19 16 8,184.83 8,609.09 7,708.00 8,010.72
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 16 1.21 1.55 0.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 1.58 1.98 1.30 1.45
Year Ending Mar-19 16 1.77 2.15 1.44 1.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.60 8.60 8.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 5,566.12 5,671.00 104.88 1.88
Quarter Ending Dec-11 5,091.22 4,874.00 217.22 4.27
Quarter Ending Jun-11 5,146.90 4,526.00 620.90 12.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1,799.00 1,799.00 1,799.00 1,799.00 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1,915.00 1,915.00 1,915.00 1,915.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7,325.65 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7,717.18 7,751.67 7,749.46 7,753.93 7,727.22
Year Ending Mar-19 8,184.83 8,186.55 8,184.43 8,195.34 8,010.72
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1.21 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1.58 1.58 1.58 1.59 1.45
Year Ending Mar-19 1.77 1.78 1.76 1.76 1.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 3 4
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 3 5
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 3 4
Year Ending Mar-19 0 2 5 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

