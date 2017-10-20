Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,799.00 1,799.00 1,799.00 -- Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 1,915.00 1,915.00 1,915.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 15 7,325.65 7,431.00 7,260.42 -- Year Ending Mar-18 17 7,717.18 8,155.26 7,192.18 7,727.22 Year Ending Mar-19 16 8,184.83 8,609.09 7,708.00 8,010.72 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 16 1.21 1.55 0.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 16 1.58 1.98 1.30 1.45 Year Ending Mar-19 16 1.77 2.15 1.44 1.59 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.60 8.60 8.60 --