Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)
AMSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
36,844.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
36,844.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
244.00 (+0.67%)
244.00 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
36,600.00
36,600.00
Open
36,300.00
36,300.00
Day's High
36,934.00
36,934.00
Day's Low
36,300.00
36,300.00
Volume
102,272
102,272
Avg. Vol
274,221
274,221
52-wk High
37,800.00
37,800.00
52-wk Low
25,001.00
25,001.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|780.00
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.57
|2.43
|2.43
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|61,295.40
|69,623.90
|57,079.50
|68,428.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|65,378.50
|81,630.80
|58,156.10
|74,453.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|780.00
|780.00
|780.00
|429.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,397.00
|1,397.00
|1,397.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|839.10
|1,151.00
|515.00
|2,173.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|1,477.14
|2,539.10
|709.00
|2,561.71
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|28.80
|28.80
|28.80
|191.10
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|61,295.40
|61,295.40
|60,735.00
|60,732.70
|68,428.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|65,378.50
|65,378.50
|64,870.10
|64,846.00
|74,453.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|780.00
|780.00
|780.00
|780.00
|429.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,397.00
|1,397.00
|1,397.00
|1,397.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|839.10
|839.10
|692.04
|692.14
|2,173.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,477.14
|1,477.14
|1,534.08
|1,529.08
|2,561.71
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|3
- BRIEF-Universal Insurance - Property & Casualty Insurance expects gross losses from Hurricane Irma of $350-450 mln
- South Africa's Implats in talks that could lead to 2,500 job cuts
- Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine
- Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine
- More South African mining jobs at stake on policy uncertainty: Amplats CEO