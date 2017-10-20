Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 21 4,302.97 4,732.00 3,916.03 3,714.35 Year Ending Dec-18 21 4,557.60 5,259.00 3,070.92 4,151.14 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.22 0.33 0.10 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 0.35 0.40 0.31 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 0.63 0.88 0.39 0.24 Year Ending Dec-18 22 0.70 1.14 0.38 0.45 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.80 12.60 1.00 1.00