Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L)

ANTO.L on London Stock Exchange

1,000.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.50 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
987.50
Open
1,001.00
Day's High
1,018.00
Day's Low
992.00
Volume
4,501,114
Avg. Vol
3,010,766
52-wk High
1,071.50
52-wk Low
496.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.22 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 7 8 9 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(5) SELL 5 5 5 5
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.30 3.39 3.48 3.35

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 4,302.97 4,732.00 3,916.03 3,714.35
Year Ending Dec-18 21 4,557.60 5,259.00 3,070.92 4,151.14
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.22 0.33 0.10 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 0.35 0.40 0.31 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 0.63 0.88 0.39 0.24
Year Ending Dec-18 22 0.70 1.14 0.38 0.45
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.80 12.60 1.00 1.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,302.97 4,277.44 4,174.65 4,107.31 3,714.35
Year Ending Dec-18 4,557.60 4,530.12 4,421.85 4,376.17 4,151.14
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.22 0.22 0.21 -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.35 0.35 0.34 0.31 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.63 0.62 0.56 0.51 0.24
Year Ending Dec-18 0.70 0.69 0.63 0.57 0.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 10 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 11 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 10 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 10 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

