alstria office REIT AG (AOXG.DE)
AOXG.DE on Xetra
12.26EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.19
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.25
|2.12
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|49.37
|49.37
|49.37
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|192.51
|203.00
|173.56
|196.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|196.85
|208.00
|174.00
|201.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|0.80
|1.11
|0.71
|0.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|0.80
|0.95
|0.72
|0.83
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-0.40
|-0.40
|-0.40
|8.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|48.10
|47.92
|0.18
|0.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|45.50
|45.41
|0.09
|0.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|45.97
|47.30
|1.34
|2.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|53.00
|53.24
|0.24
|0.46
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|51.00
|51.05
|0.05
|0.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.23
|0.26
|0.02
|10.64
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.18
|0.10
|0.08
|44.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.15
|0.15
|0.00
|1.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|0.13
|0.04
|0.09
|68.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.13
|0.05
|0.08
|62.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|49.37
|49.37
|49.37
|49.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|192.51
|192.51
|190.83
|190.83
|196.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|196.85
|196.85
|196.85
|197.80
|201.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|0.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.80
|0.80
|0.79
|0.79
|0.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.80
|0.80
|0.80
|0.80
|0.83
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-alstria office REIT leases 4,300 sqm in the Bieberhaus in Hamburg
- BRIEF-alstria office REIT leases 4,700 sqm in Cologne
- BRIEF-Alstria Office sells non-core assets for 44.3 mln euros
- BRIEF-Alstria Office increases 2017 revenue, FFO guidance
- BRIEF-Alstria Office: sale of 'Kaisergalerie' by Quantum and alstria