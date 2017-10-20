Edition:
United States

alstria office REIT AG (AOXG.DE)

AOXG.DE on Xetra

12.26EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.14 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
€12.40
Open
€12.45
Day's High
€12.49
Day's Low
€12.23
Volume
256,695
Avg. Vol
260,736
52-wk High
€12.84
52-wk Low
€11.07

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.19 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 7 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.25 2.12 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 49.37 49.37 49.37 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13 192.51 203.00 173.56 196.62
Year Ending Dec-18 14 196.85 208.00 174.00 201.86
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.19 0.19 0.19 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.80 1.11 0.71 0.78
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.80 0.95 0.72 0.83
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -0.40 -0.40 -0.40 8.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 48.10 47.92 0.18 0.37
Quarter Ending Mar-17 45.50 45.41 0.09 0.20
Quarter Ending Dec-16 45.97 47.30 1.34 2.91
Quarter Ending Sep-16 53.00 53.24 0.24 0.46
Quarter Ending Jun-16 51.00 51.05 0.05 0.09
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.23 0.26 0.02 10.64
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.18 0.10 0.08 44.44
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.15 0.15 0.00 1.35
Quarter Ending Jun-14 0.13 0.04 0.09 68.58
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.13 0.05 0.08 62.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 49.37 49.37 49.37 49.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 192.51 192.51 190.83 190.83 196.62
Year Ending Dec-18 196.85 196.85 196.85 197.80 201.86
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.80 0.80 0.79 0.79 0.78
Year Ending Dec-18 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.83

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

alstria office REIT AG News

» More AOXG.DE News