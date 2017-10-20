bet-at-home.com AG (ARTG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 27.00 27.00 27.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 4 127.10 150.50 116.90 130.27 Year Ending Dec-18 4 142.60 169.30 128.10 146.02 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 4.95 5.31 4.68 4.47 Year Ending Dec-18 4 5.69 6.17 5.30 5.15 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.90 9.90 9.90 --