Arrow Global Group PLC (ARWA.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 7 314.00 321.30 305.00 265.64 Year Ending Dec-18 8 333.62 345.00 323.50 284.33 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 32.85 34.10 31.40 33.18 Year Ending Dec-18 8 40.49 42.93 38.06 39.19