Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 20 65,348.00 69,312.00 62,982.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 55,872.90 55,872.90 55,872.90 -- Year Ending Mar-17 32 198,561.00 208,442.00 189,941.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 36 231,170.00 250,145.00 197,177.00 251,291.00 Year Ending Mar-19 36 266,175.00 308,699.00 235,328.00 278,073.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 1.41 1.60 1.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.31 1.31 1.31 -- Year Ending Mar-17 33 4.33 4.92 3.79 -- Year Ending Mar-18 37 4.76 5.41 3.66 6.03 Year Ending Mar-19 37 6.05 7.50 4.40 6.54 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 10.90 15.35 5.90 15.74