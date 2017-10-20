Edition:
United States

Assystem SA (ASY.PA)

ASY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

33.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
€33.50
Open
€33.74
Day's High
€33.75
Day's Low
€33.50
Volume
11,841
Avg. Vol
12,594
52-wk High
€37.67
52-wk Low
€25.54

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1,049.20 1,067.00 1,019.60 1,005.45
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 2.25 2.45 2.01 1.96
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1.86 1.92 1.80 2.11
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.50 12.50 12.50 27.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 180.00 182.70 2.70 1.50
Quarter Ending Mar-11 170.00 187.10 17.10 10.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,049.20 1,049.20 1,007.90 1,018.35 1,005.45
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.25 2.25 2.04 2.14 1.96
Year Ending Dec-18 1.86 1.66 2.17 2.29 2.11

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Assystem SA News