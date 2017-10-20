Ateme SA (ATEME.PA)
ATEME.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
17.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.51 (-2.76%)
Prev Close
€18.46
Open
€18.50
Day's High
€18.64
Day's Low
€17.87
Volume
18,024
Avg. Vol
31,295
52-wk High
€19.90
52-wk Low
€4.77
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|49.30
|49.30
|49.30
|51.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|64.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.39
|0.39
|0.39
|0.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.87
|0.87
|0.87
|0.67
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|77.70
|77.70
|77.70
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|49.30
|49.30
|49.30
|49.30
|51.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|64.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Ateme H1 net result turns to profit of 0.3 million euros
- BRIEF-Ateme H1 revenue up at 20.5 million euros
- BRIEF-Ateme says chosen by TOT to deliver 4k-UHD contribution channels over IP
- BRIEF-Ateme selected by Russian sports broadcaster TV Start
- BRIEF-Hessischer Rundfunk (ARD) selects Ateme/SatService to service its DVB-T2 premium TV and OTT offer