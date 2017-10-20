Atos SE (ATOS.PA)
ATOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
130.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|5
|6
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|10
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.43
|2.43
|2.48
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|12,790.00
|12,951.20
|12,678.00
|12,092.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|13,097.10
|13,427.00
|12,720.60
|12,317.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|8.26
|9.19
|6.60
|7.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|8.95
|10.20
|7.51
|8.18
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.11
|10.11
|10.11
|10.91
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|2,141.00
|2,203.00
|62.00
|2.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|1,811.33
|2,163.00
|351.67
|19.41
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|2,077.73
|2,093.00
|15.27
|0.74
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,249.50
|1,248.00
|1.50
|0.12
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|1,237.10
|1,228.00
|9.10
|0.74
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12,790.00
|12,801.70
|12,814.20
|12,781.80
|12,092.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13,097.10
|13,119.60
|13,107.30
|13,076.50
|12,317.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8.26
|8.27
|8.28
|8.27
|7.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8.95
|8.98
|8.96
|8.93
|8.18
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|5
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|1
|8
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|3
|6
|4
- BRIEF-Atos signs contract with seven hospitals in Netherlands
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5
- BRIEF-Atos acquires 3 healthcare consulting companies in the US
- France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off
- UPDATE 1-France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off