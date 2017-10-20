Edition:
United States

Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)

ATW.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

473.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-1.15 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
null474.15
Open
null474.15
Day's High
null475.00
Day's Low
null473.00
Volume
59,033
Avg. Vol
47,928
52-wk High
null485.00
52-wk Low
null376.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.83 2.83 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 21,013.10 22,038.00 20,209.00 20,705.70
Year Ending Dec-18 3 22,824.20 23,627.00 21,782.60 22,198.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 26.60 36.24 23.47 24.32
Year Ending Dec-18 5 27.19 29.00 24.23 25.96

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 21,013.10 21,013.10 21,013.10 20,829.50 20,705.70
Year Ending Dec-18 22,824.20 22,347.20 22,347.20 22,108.50 22,198.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 26.60 26.60 26.21 26.24 24.32
Year Ending Dec-18 27.19 27.19 26.38 26.78 25.96

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Attijariwafa Bank SA News

» More ATW.CS News