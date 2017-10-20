Edition:
Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA)

AVMD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

1,329.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-4.75 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
€1,334.50
Open
€1,335.00
Day's High
€1,341.05
Day's Low
€1,323.35
Volume
4,096
Avg. Vol
5,725
52-wk High
€1,414.85
52-wk Low
€926.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.57 2.57 2.57 2.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 4,153.51 4,543.61 3,720.00 3,592.41
Year Ending Dec-18 14 4,745.74 5,315.99 4,241.00 5,457.57
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 51.13 55.67 44.80 53.02
Year Ending Dec-18 15 59.49 71.92 39.28 71.95
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 14.69 15.80 13.20 12.25

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,153.51 4,157.08 4,056.20 3,994.06 3,592.41
Year Ending Dec-18 4,745.74 4,741.09 4,689.17 4,664.45 5,457.57
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 51.13 51.72 51.87 51.70 53.02
Year Ending Dec-18 59.49 60.45 60.80 61.29 71.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 5 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

