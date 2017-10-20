Arrowhead Properties Ltd (AWAJ.J)
AWAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
828.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
834.00
Open
849.00
Day's High
849.00
Day's Low
828.00
Volume
1,265,411
Avg. Vol
1,631,776
52-wk High
955.00
52-wk Low
820.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|771.07
|771.07
|771.07
|809.16
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|830.74
|830.74
|830.74
|860.06
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|87.40
|87.40
|87.40
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|92.60
|92.60
|92.60
|95.80
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|771.07
|771.07
|771.07
|771.07
|809.16
|Year Ending Sep-18
|830.74
|830.74
|830.74
|830.74
|860.06
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|87.40
|87.40
|87.40
|87.40
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|92.60
|92.60
|92.60
|92.60
|95.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0