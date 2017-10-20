Axway Software SA (AXW.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 312.78 318.00 306.71 331.27 Year Ending Dec-18 4 328.83 336.00 319.21 355.05 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.66 1.71 1.63 1.97 Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.87 1.97 1.79 2.23