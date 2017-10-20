Edition:
Axway Software SA (AXW.PA)

AXW.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.05 (+4.66%)
Prev Close
€22.55
Open
€22.55
Day's High
€23.70
Day's Low
€22.50
Volume
14,975
Avg. Vol
14,195
52-wk High
€33.40
52-wk Low
€22.04

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 312.78 318.00 306.71 331.27
Year Ending Dec-18 4 328.83 336.00 319.21 355.05
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.66 1.71 1.63 1.97
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.87 1.97 1.79 2.23

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 312.78 312.78 313.58 313.58 331.27
Year Ending Dec-18 328.83 328.83 330.40 330.40 355.05
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.66 1.66 1.67 1.67 1.97
Year Ending Dec-18 1.87 1.87 1.88 1.88 2.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Axway Software SA News

