Metro AG (B4B.DE)

B4B.DE on Xetra

17.37EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.56 (-3.10%)
Prev Close
€17.92
Open
€17.79
Day's High
€17.95
Day's Low
€17.32
Volume
1,346,081
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
€20.07
52-wk Low
€15.99

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.30 September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 7 7 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 1 1
(3) HOLD 6 7 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 2.00 1.93 1.92

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 5 8,924.40 9,357.00 7,453.00 --
Year Ending Sep-17 17 37,207.80 37,500.00 36,909.00 --
Year Ending Sep-18 17 37,919.00 38,600.00 37,278.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 0.30 0.30 0.30 --
Year Ending Sep-17 17 1.41 1.51 1.25 --
Year Ending Sep-18 17 1.46 1.62 1.25 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 4.36 8.10 -1.18 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,129.00 9,339.00 210.00 2.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.22 0.24 0.02 9.09

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 8,924.40 9,144.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 37,207.80 37,184.70 37,154.80 37,139.60 --
Year Ending Sep-18 37,919.00 37,816.70 37,774.50 37,778.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 1.41 1.41 1.42 1.45 --
Year Ending Sep-18 1.46 1.46 1.45 1.44 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 1 2 4 1
Year Ending Sep-18 1 1 4 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Sep-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 1 3
Year Ending Sep-18 1 0 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Metro AG News

