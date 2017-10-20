Metro AG (B4B.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-17 5 8,924.40 9,357.00 7,453.00 -- Year Ending Sep-17 17 37,207.80 37,500.00 36,909.00 -- Year Ending Sep-18 17 37,919.00 38,600.00 37,278.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 0.30 0.30 0.30 -- Year Ending Sep-17 17 1.41 1.51 1.25 -- Year Ending Sep-18 17 1.46 1.62 1.25 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 4 4.36 8.10 -1.18 --