Metro AG (B4B.DE)
B4B.DE on Xetra
17.37EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.56 (-3.10%)
Prev Close
€17.92
Open
€17.79
Day's High
€17.95
Day's Low
€17.32
Volume
1,346,081
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
€20.07
52-wk Low
€15.99
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.30
|September
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|7
|7
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|2.00
|1.93
|1.92
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|5
|8,924.40
|9,357.00
|7,453.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17
|37,207.80
|37,500.00
|36,909.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|17
|37,919.00
|38,600.00
|37,278.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17
|1.41
|1.51
|1.25
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|17
|1.46
|1.62
|1.25
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|4.36
|8.10
|-1.18
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,129.00
|9,339.00
|210.00
|2.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.22
|0.24
|0.02
|9.09
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|8,924.40
|9,144.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|37,207.80
|37,184.70
|37,154.80
|37,139.60
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|37,919.00
|37,816.70
|37,774.50
|37,778.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1.41
|1.41
|1.42
|1.45
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1.46
|1.46
|1.45
|1.44
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|4
|0