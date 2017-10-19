Edition:
United States

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)

BACH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

160.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.50 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs162.20
Open
Rs162.65
Day's High
Rs162.65
Day's Low
Rs159.50
Volume
146,698
Avg. Vol
1,696,353
52-wk High
Rs182.50
52-wk Low
Rs97.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.25 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 34,380.60 37,420.40 31,319.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 41,599.50 43,321.00 38,513.60 31,615.50
Year Ending Mar-19 3 45,021.80 49,408.40 40,020.10 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 22.03 26.40 18.82 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 26.85 29.60 24.10 11.30
Year Ending Mar-19 3 28.26 33.29 19.10 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,079.00 10,782.70 1,703.70 18.77
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10,309.40 9,372.80 936.62 9.09
Quarter Ending Dec-11 5,887.50 6,620.80 733.30 12.46
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5.40 5.11 0.29 5.37
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.86 7.15 2.29 47.12

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 34,380.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 41,599.50 41,599.50 39,153.60 39,153.60 31,615.50
Year Ending Mar-19 45,021.80 45,021.80 45,021.80 45,021.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 22.03 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 26.85 26.85 24.07 24.07 11.30
Year Ending Mar-19 28.26 28.26 28.26 28.26 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd News