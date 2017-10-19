Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)
BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
435.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|6
|5
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.94
|2.11
|2.18
|2.06
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|8,738.35
|9,264.90
|8,038.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|8,521.32
|8,673.00
|8,312.00
|10,391.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|9,646.20
|10,012.00
|9,221.00
|11,670.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|16.42
|17.70
|15.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|16.24
|17.00
|15.30
|19.36
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|18.23
|19.59
|16.50
|21.72
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.36
|12.72
|-4.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|1,409.00
|1,480.60
|71.60
|5.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|1,408.00
|1,380.49
|27.51
|1.95
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|1,371.31
|1,465.86
|94.55
|6.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|1,083.00
|1,122.98
|39.98
|3.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|1,030.00
|1,067.73
|37.73
|3.66
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|2.44
|2.31
|0.13
|5.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8,738.35
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8,521.32
|8,637.14
|8,651.41
|8,659.70
|10,391.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9,646.20
|9,677.29
|9,808.20
|9,827.10
|11,670.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16.42
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16.24
|16.44
|16.49
|16.47
|19.36
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18.23
|18.39
|18.42
|18.33
|21.72
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|5
|0
|6
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|5
|1
|6
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|4
|2
|5