Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 10 8,738.35 9,264.90 8,038.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 8,521.32 8,673.00 8,312.00 10,391.50 Year Ending Mar-19 11 9,646.20 10,012.00 9,221.00 11,670.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 8 16.42 17.70 15.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 16.24 17.00 15.30 19.36 Year Ending Mar-19 11 18.23 19.59 16.50 21.72 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.36 12.72 -4.00 --