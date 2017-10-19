Edition:
United States

Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

435.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.30 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs438.75
Open
Rs439.90
Day's High
Rs441.05
Day's Low
Rs433.50
Volume
13,454
Avg. Vol
114,113
52-wk High
Rs449.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 6 5 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 5 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.94 2.11 2.18 2.06

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10 8,738.35 9,264.90 8,038.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 8,521.32 8,673.00 8,312.00 10,391.50
Year Ending Mar-19 11 9,646.20 10,012.00 9,221.00 11,670.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8 16.42 17.70 15.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 16.24 17.00 15.30 19.36
Year Ending Mar-19 11 18.23 19.59 16.50 21.72
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.36 12.72 -4.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 1,409.00 1,480.60 71.60 5.08
Quarter Ending Jun-12 1,408.00 1,380.49 27.51 1.95
Quarter Ending Mar-12 1,371.31 1,465.86 94.55 6.89
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1,083.00 1,122.98 39.98 3.69
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1,030.00 1,067.73 37.73 3.66
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 2.44 2.31 0.13 5.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 8,738.35 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8,521.32 8,637.14 8,651.41 8,659.70 10,391.50
Year Ending Mar-19 9,646.20 9,677.29 9,808.20 9,827.10 11,670.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 16.42 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 16.24 16.44 16.49 16.47 19.36
Year Ending Mar-19 18.23 18.39 18.42 18.33 21.72

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 5 0 6
Year Ending Mar-19 1 3 1 5
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 5 1 6
Year Ending Mar-19 2 4 2 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

