BAE Systems PLC (BAES.L)

BAES.L on London Stock Exchange

596.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.50 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
600.00
Open
603.50
Day's High
603.50
Day's Low
595.00
Volume
7,472,607
Avg. Vol
9,463,865
52-wk High
682.50
52-wk Low
532.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 7 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 4 4
(3) HOLD 7 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.30 2.15 2.10 2.10

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 19,467.40 19,991.00 17,950.00 18,952.90
Year Ending Dec-18 18 19,555.90 20,343.00 17,711.00 19,484.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 43.30 50.30 38.73 42.64
Year Ending Dec-18 19 44.76 53.08 39.79 44.58
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 4.69 6.50 1.40 3.31

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19,467.40 19,467.40 19,533.60 19,496.00 18,952.90
Year Ending Dec-18 19,555.90 19,555.90 19,658.60 19,681.80 19,484.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 43.30 43.30 43.38 43.37 42.64
Year Ending Dec-18 44.76 44.76 44.92 45.46 44.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

