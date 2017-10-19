Edition:
United States

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.NS)

BAJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

172.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs172.65
Open
Rs173.85
Day's High
Rs173.85
Day's Low
Rs171.55
Volume
504,539
Avg. Vol
3,847,578
52-wk High
Rs181.04
52-wk Low
Rs109.47

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.37 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 8 8 9
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.36 2.27 2.33 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 38,747.10 41,325.20 36,716.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 41,185.00 47,166.00 35,204.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 14 83,723.80 89,420.00 73,963.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 100,072.00 106,439.00 95,575.00 94,842.20
Year Ending Mar-19 8 113,940.00 121,511.00 106,471.00 98,630.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3.37 3.37 3.37 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2.86 2.86 2.86 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 5.99 6.38 5.14 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 6.71 7.16 6.27 6.06
Year Ending Mar-19 8 7.68 8.35 7.00 6.77
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.00 11.00 11.00 5.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 17,456.50 15,002.30 2,454.22 14.06
Quarter Ending Sep-15 13,905.00 16,052.60 2,147.59 15.44
Quarter Ending Jun-15 10,822.50 10,692.10 130.38 1.20
Quarter Ending Dec-12 16,123.00 14,437.00 1,686.03 10.46
Quarter Ending Sep-12 12,123.00 10,399.10 1,723.92 14.22

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 38,747.10 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 41,185.00 41,185.00 41,185.00 47,166.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 83,723.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 100,072.00 100,072.00 99,776.90 99,134.00 94,842.20
Year Ending Mar-19 113,940.00 113,940.00 112,889.00 112,471.00 98,630.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Bharat Electronics Ltd News