Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 38,747.10 41,325.20 36,716.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 41,185.00 47,166.00 35,204.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 14 83,723.80 89,420.00 73,963.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 100,072.00 106,439.00 95,575.00 94,842.20 Year Ending Mar-19 8 113,940.00 121,511.00 106,471.00 98,630.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3.37 3.37 3.37 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2.86 2.86 2.86 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 5.99 6.38 5.14 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 6.71 7.16 6.27 6.06 Year Ending Mar-19 8 7.68 8.35 7.00 6.77 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.00 11.00 11.00 5.70