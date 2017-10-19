Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.NS)
BAJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
172.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.35 (-0.20%)
Rs-0.35 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.37
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|8
|8
|9
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.36
|2.27
|2.33
|2.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|38,747.10
|41,325.20
|36,716.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|41,185.00
|47,166.00
|35,204.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|83,723.80
|89,420.00
|73,963.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|100,072.00
|106,439.00
|95,575.00
|94,842.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|113,940.00
|121,511.00
|106,471.00
|98,630.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3.37
|3.37
|3.37
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2.86
|2.86
|2.86
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|5.99
|6.38
|5.14
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|6.71
|7.16
|6.27
|6.06
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|7.68
|8.35
|7.00
|6.77
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|5.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|17,456.50
|15,002.30
|2,454.22
|14.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|13,905.00
|16,052.60
|2,147.59
|15.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|10,822.50
|10,692.10
|130.38
|1.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|16,123.00
|14,437.00
|1,686.03
|10.46
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|12,123.00
|10,399.10
|1,723.92
|14.22
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|38,747.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|41,185.00
|41,185.00
|41,185.00
|47,166.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|83,723.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|100,072.00
|100,072.00
|99,776.90
|99,134.00
|94,842.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|113,940.00
|113,940.00
|112,889.00
|112,471.00
|98,630.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings