Balaji Amines Ltd (BAMN.NS)

BAMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

412.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs412.30
Open
Rs415.80
Day's High
Rs415.95
Day's Low
Rs409.10
Volume
12,343
Avg. Vol
38,905
52-wk High
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 7,127.31 7,127.31 7,127.31 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 7,543.14 7,543.14 7,543.14 7,710.51
Year Ending Mar-19 1 8,674.61 8,674.61 8,674.61 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 28.84 28.84 28.84 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 31.55 31.55 31.55 27.26
Year Ending Mar-19 1 38.07 38.07 38.07 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,790.37 1,808.14 17.77 0.99
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1,853.58 1,504.50 349.08 18.83
Quarter Ending Jun-14 1,689.28 1,644.70 44.58 2.64
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 3.83 3.20 0.63 16.45
Quarter Ending Jun-14 2.72 2.87 0.15 5.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 7,127.31 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7,543.14 7,543.14 7,543.14 7,543.14 7,710.51
Year Ending Mar-19 8,674.61 8,674.61 8,674.61 8,674.61 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 28.84 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 31.55 31.55 31.55 31.55 27.26
Year Ending Mar-19 38.07 38.07 38.07 38.07 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

