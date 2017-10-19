BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)
BASF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,734.95INR
19 Oct 2017
1,734.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.55 (-0.66%)
Rs-11.55 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs1,746.50
Rs1,746.50
Open
Rs1,749.90
Rs1,749.90
Day's High
Rs1,759.85
Rs1,759.85
Day's Low
Rs1,720.05
Rs1,720.05
Volume
12,172
12,172
Avg. Vol
37,205
37,205
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00
Rs990.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|53,807.00
|53,807.00
|53,807.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|57,009.00
|57,728.00
|56,290.00
|53,595.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|62,020.00
|63,602.00
|60,438.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|-12.00
|-12.00
|-12.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|20.80
|25.40
|16.20
|26.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|44.40
|60.10
|28.70
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|16,366.00
|15,104.40
|1,261.60
|7.71
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|12,250.00
|12,230.00
|20.00
|0.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13,660.00
|14,019.00
|359.00
|2.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|11,207.00
|10,688.80
|518.20
|4.62
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|10,750.00
|9,742.90
|1,007.10
|9.37
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|53,807.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|57,009.00
|57,009.00
|57,728.00
|57,728.00
|53,595.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|62,020.00
|62,020.00
|60,438.00
|60,438.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-12.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20.80
|20.80
|16.20
|16.20
|26.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|44.40
|44.40
|28.70
|28.70
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0