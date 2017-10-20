Barloworld Ltd (BAWJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 12 67,415.50 70,165.00 65,224.90 69,611.80 Year Ending Sep-18 12 72,226.70 76,233.00 67,883.00 76,515.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 11 927.46 956.00 899.60 927.25 Year Ending Sep-18 11 1,106.84 1,191.00 1,034.40 1,088.01 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 15.10 17.20 10.00 8.50