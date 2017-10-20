Edition:
Barloworld Ltd (BAWJ.J)

BAWJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

13,066.34ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-120.66 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
13,187.00
Open
13,158.00
Day's High
13,300.00
Day's Low
12,992.00
Volume
622,131
Avg. Vol
581,600
52-wk High
13,353.00
52-wk Low
8,201.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 7 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.08 3.08 3.08 3.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 12 67,415.50 70,165.00 65,224.90 69,611.80
Year Ending Sep-18 12 72,226.70 76,233.00 67,883.00 76,515.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 11 927.46 956.00 899.60 927.25
Year Ending Sep-18 11 1,106.84 1,191.00 1,034.40 1,088.01
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 15.10 17.20 10.00 8.50

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 67,415.50 67,590.70 67,519.60 67,592.10 69,611.80
Year Ending Sep-18 72,226.70 72,622.60 72,683.90 72,746.90 76,515.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 927.46 929.97 929.05 933.52 927.25
Year Ending Sep-18 1,106.84 1,107.01 1,101.59 1,104.09 1,088.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Barloworld Ltd News

