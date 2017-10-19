Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)
BAYE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs32.75 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs3,739.25
Open
Rs3,772.00
Day's High
Rs3,800.00
Day's Low
Rs3,743.00
Volume
1,261
Avg. Vol
11,877
52-wk High
Rs5,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,669.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|8.20
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.60
|2.73
|2.73
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|5,465.60
|5,800.00
|5,150.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|35,521.70
|42,234.00
|31,358.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|34,824.20
|47,898.50
|30,660.00
|43,349.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|40,737.10
|56,273.80
|35,259.00
|48,405.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|8.20
|8.20
|8.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|107.00
|114.20
|101.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|111.18
|132.14
|98.60
|143.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|138.13
|171.30
|112.20
|173.93
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,465.83
|6,980.00
|1,485.83
|17.55
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,465.60
|2,153.00
|3,312.60
|60.61
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,659.50
|6,451.00
|208.50
|3.13
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13,672.80
|10,807.00
|2,865.80
|20.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|15,768.80
|8,335.00
|7,433.80
|47.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,465.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|35,521.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|34,824.20
|33,189.90
|33,189.90
|33,725.20
|43,349.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|40,737.10
|40,737.10
|40,737.10
|41,937.60
|48,405.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings