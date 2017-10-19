Edition:
United States

Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)

BAYE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs32.75 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs3,739.25
Open
Rs3,772.00
Day's High
Rs3,800.00
Day's Low
Rs3,743.00
Volume
1,261
Avg. Vol
11,877
52-wk High
Rs5,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,669.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 8.20 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.60 2.73 2.73

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 5,465.60 5,800.00 5,150.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9 35,521.70 42,234.00 31,358.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 34,824.20 47,898.50 30,660.00 43,349.30
Year Ending Mar-19 9 40,737.10 56,273.80 35,259.00 48,405.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 8.20 8.20 8.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9 107.00 114.20 101.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 111.18 132.14 98.60 143.00
Year Ending Mar-19 9 138.13 171.30 112.20 173.93

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,465.83 6,980.00 1,485.83 17.55
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,465.60 2,153.00 3,312.60 60.61
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,659.50 6,451.00 208.50 3.13
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,672.80 10,807.00 2,865.80 20.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 15,768.80 8,335.00 7,433.80 47.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,465.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 35,521.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 34,824.20 33,189.90 33,189.90 33,725.20 43,349.30
Year Ending Mar-19 40,737.10 40,737.10 40,737.10 41,937.60 48,405.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Bayer CropScience Ltd News

» More BAYE.NS News