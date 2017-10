Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 22,256.20 24,693.00 21,081.00 21,523.60 Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 21,446.10 22,905.20 20,794.90 22,012.10 Year Ending Dec-17 12 83,152.10 97,561.00 57,035.00 86,442.50 Year Ending Dec-18 12 86,807.80 102,150.00 60,429.00 90,882.80 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 1.03 1.16 0.85 0.92 Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 1.11 1.17 1.04 1.10 Year Ending Dec-17 14 3.85 4.05 3.61 3.76 Year Ending Dec-18 15 4.63 5.25 4.17 4.42 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 28.97 33.50 20.11 6.67