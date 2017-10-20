Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)
BC8G.DE on Xetra
68.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.86 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
€68.12
Open
€67.89
Day's High
€69.39
Day's Low
€67.50
Volume
100,453
Avg. Vol
51,373
52-wk High
€69.39
52-wk Low
€42.28
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|3,432.53
|3,476.00
|3,285.00
|3,322.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|3,739.87
|3,846.00
|3,506.00
|3,532.74
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|3.07
|5.53
|2.66
|2.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|3.09
|3.28
|2.89
|3.01
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|11.68
|13.70
|9.10
|12.62
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|794.75
|822.20
|27.45
|3.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|756.83
|803.13
|46.30
|6.12
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|913.80
|935.25
|21.45
|2.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|744.47
|730.03
|14.45
|1.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|742.60
|723.39
|19.21
|2.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,432.53
|3,429.22
|3,440.97
|3,397.19
|3,322.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,739.87
|3,720.54
|3,747.35
|3,680.31
|3,532.74
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings