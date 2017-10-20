Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 3,432.53 3,476.00 3,285.00 3,322.90 Year Ending Dec-18 9 3,739.87 3,846.00 3,506.00 3,532.74 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 3.07 5.53 2.66 2.74 Year Ending Dec-18 9 3.09 3.28 2.89 3.01 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.68 13.70 9.10 12.62