Banque Centrale Populaire SA (BCP.CS)
BCP.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
304.10MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.90 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
306.00
Open
306.05
Day's High
306.05
Day's Low
304.10
Volume
58,692
Avg. Vol
23,146
52-wk High
338.90
52-wk Low
227.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.40
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|16,208.60
|16,473.00
|15,933.00
|16,828.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|17,291.00
|17,622.00
|17,021.10
|17,942.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|15.53
|16.40
|14.94
|15.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|17.04
|17.30
|16.60
|17.66
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16,208.60
|16,208.60
|16,190.50
|16,332.60
|16,828.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17,291.00
|17,291.00
|17,168.80
|17,168.80
|17,942.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15.53
|15.53
|15.29
|15.32
|15.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17.04
|17.04
|16.54
|16.67
|17.66
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0