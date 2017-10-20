Edition:
NV Bekaert SA (BEKB.BR)

BEKB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

40.09EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.72 (+1.83%)
Prev Close
€39.37
Open
€39.73
Day's High
€40.39
Day's Low
€39.54
Volume
240,918
Avg. Vol
107,038
52-wk High
€49.92
52-wk Low
€35.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.14 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 3,976.00 4,005.00 3,900.00 3,972.90
Year Ending Dec-18 5 4,006.40 4,078.00 3,802.00 4,068.76
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.77 3.16 2.44 2.68
Year Ending Dec-18 5 3.32 3.67 3.06 3.01

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 764.40 816.00 51.60 6.75
Quarter Ending Jun-11 948.33 862.00 86.33 9.10
Quarter Ending Mar-11 833.00 918.00 85.00 10.20

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,976.00 3,976.00 3,976.00 3,976.00 3,972.90
Year Ending Dec-18 4,006.40 4,006.40 4,006.40 4,006.40 4,068.76
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.77 2.77 2.77 2.81 2.68
Year Ending Dec-18 3.32 3.32 3.33 3.37 3.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

