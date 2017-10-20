BGEO Group PLC (BGEO.L)
BGEO.L on London Stock Exchange
3,446.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-21.00 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
3,467.00
Open
3,482.00
Day's High
3,482.00
Day's Low
3,439.00
Volume
38,674
Avg. Vol
71,174
52-wk High
3,781.00
52-wk Low
2,724.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.31
|2.42
|2.42
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in
Earnings and Dividend Figures in
Earnings and Dividend Figures in
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|1,212.21
|1,324.10
|930.00
|1,020.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|1,358.00
|1,500.30
|1,048.00
|1,148.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|11.86
|12.80
|11.02
|11.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|13.61
|14.60
|12.36
|12.87
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in
Earnings and Dividend Figures in
Earnings and Dividend Figures in
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|246.00
|269.63
|23.63
|9.60
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|224.60
|246.53
|21.93
|9.77
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|208.40
|202.76
|5.63
|2.70
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|130.00
|148.59
|18.59
|14.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|145.00
|144.44
|0.56
|0.39
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.97
|3.55
|0.58
|19.53
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2.23
|2.42
|0.19
|8.52
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1.82
|1.84
|0.02
|1.10
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in
Earnings and Dividend Figures in
Earnings and Dividend Figures in
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,212.21
|1,212.21
|1,154.01
|1,154.01
|1,020.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,358.00
|1,358.00
|1,285.05
|1,285.05
|1,148.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11.86
|11.86
|11.86
|11.91
|11.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13.61
|13.61
|13.68
|13.79
|12.87
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Georgia's BGEO shakes up management roles ahead of banking, investment split
- BRIEF-BGEO Group says Giorgi Alpaidze will assume role of group CFO with immediate effect
- BRIEF-BGEO says JSC Bank of Georgia signs $75 mln trade finance club facility
- UPDATE 1-Georgia's BGEO profit up ahead of banking, investment split
- BGEO Q2 profit nearly triples on growth at banking, healthcare businesses