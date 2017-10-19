Edition:
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAF.NS)

BHAF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,017.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.00 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs1,027.40
Open
Rs1,027.00
Day's High
Rs1,028.95
Day's Low
Rs1,012.00
Volume
138,298
Avg. Vol
2,301,818
52-wk High
Rs1,047.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.18 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 5 5
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 0
(5) SELL 1 1 2 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.10 2.27 2.43 2.64

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3,707.00 4,253.00 3,161.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 5,183.00 5,183.00 5,183.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 11,771.10 16,106.00 9,524.38 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 14,436.60 18,695.00 12,696.80 17,877.70
Year Ending Mar-19 12 19,595.60 23,534.10 17,696.00 22,553.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 0.18 9.50 -12.77 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 19.73 19.73 19.73 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 43.92 48.80 38.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 33.97 46.87 29.50 52.13
Year Ending Mar-19 12 54.17 74.49 45.02 62.80
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 60.49 60.49 60.49 39.81

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,505.00 4,630.81 125.81 2.79
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,707.00 4,093.14 386.14 10.42
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,036.00 4,548.69 512.69 12.70
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,870.00 4,496.04 626.04 16.18
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,888.58 4,141.18 252.60 6.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -1.54 -2.69 1.15 -74.11
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.18 -17.03 17.21 9,737.80
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8.09 10.26 2.17 26.82
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11.70 11.26 0.44 3.76
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10.59 18.29 7.70 72.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,707.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5,183.00 5,183.00 5,613.00 5,613.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11,771.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14,436.60 14,485.90 14,913.30 14,859.30 17,877.70
Year Ending Mar-19 19,595.60 19,609.70 19,609.70 19,500.10 22,553.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.18 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 19.73 19.73 19.73 19.73 --
Year Ending Mar-17 43.92 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 33.97 34.52 35.79 35.88 52.13
Year Ending Mar-19 54.17 54.25 55.40 54.81 62.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 2

