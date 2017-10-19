Edition:
Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd (BHAN.NS)

BHAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

112.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.30 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs113.40
Open
Rs113.40
Day's High
Rs114.00
Day's Low
Rs111.70
Volume
558,755
Avg. Vol
3,609,148
52-wk High
Rs121.00
52-wk Low
Rs20.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 9,293.94 9,293.94 9,293.94 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 11,059.80 11,059.80 11,059.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 3.28 3.28 3.28 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 3.89 3.89 3.89 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 9,293.94 9,293.94 9,293.94 9,293.94 --
Year Ending Mar-19 11,059.80 11,059.80 11,059.80 11,059.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 3.28 3.28 3.28 3.28 --
Year Ending Mar-19 3.89 3.89 3.89 3.89 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd News

