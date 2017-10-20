Edition:
Banco Hipotecario SA (BHI.BA)

BHI.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

9.10ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$9.10
Open
$9.05
Day's High
$9.30
Day's Low
$9.05
Volume
508,420
Avg. Vol
232,527
52-wk High
$9.40
52-wk Low
$5.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 --
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 --
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 --
(5) SELL 0 0 0 --
No Opinion 0 0 0 --
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 880.00 657.30 222.70 25.31
Quarter Ending Jun-16 739.00 408.87 330.13 44.67
Quarter Ending Mar-16 737.20 760.12 22.92 3.11
Quarter Ending Jun-13 203.00 239.00 36.00 17.73
Quarter Ending Dec-11 144.00 245.07 101.07 70.19
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.13 2.54 1.41 124.78
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.83 1.70 0.13 7.10
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.81 0.03 0.78 96.05
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1.07 0.10 0.97 90.65
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.04 0.11 0.07 175.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

