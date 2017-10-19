Edition:
Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS)

BHRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

460.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.50 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs461.75
Open
Rs462.00
Day's High
Rs464.40
Day's Low
Rs458.35
Volume
234,833
Avg. Vol
2,936,453
52-wk High
Rs482.80
52-wk Low
Rs281.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 3.64 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 6
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 6 6 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.65 2.65 2.65 2.46

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12 34,871.50 35,280.00 34,577.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 37,047.90 38,856.80 35,239.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21 133,863.00 135,099.00 133,083.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 24 147,951.00 153,403.00 144,224.00 143,261.00
Year Ending Mar-19 24 159,015.00 167,000.00 150,648.00 153,892.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9 3.64 4.04 3.48 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 4.09 4.62 3.59 --
Year Ending Mar-17 23 15.11 16.13 14.25 --
Year Ending Mar-18 26 16.38 17.85 14.80 16.13
Year Ending Mar-19 26 18.22 20.80 13.78 17.70
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.94 18.82 -0.70 15.17

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 35,534.90 35,239.00 295.88 0.83
Quarter Ending Mar-17 34,871.50 35,204.00 332.52 0.95
Quarter Ending Dec-16 33,544.80 34,007.00 462.18 1.38
Quarter Ending Sep-16 31,072.80 32,920.00 1,847.19 5.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 32,356.10 32,106.00 250.05 0.77
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.66 3.59 0.07 1.88
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.64 3.23 0.41 11.23
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.00 3.36 0.64 16.05
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.65 4.14 0.49 13.51
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.46 3.99 0.53 15.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 34,871.50 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 37,047.90 37,047.90 37,132.60 37,132.60 --
Year Ending Mar-17 133,863.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 147,951.00 147,951.00 147,574.00 147,441.00 143,261.00
Year Ending Mar-19 159,015.00 159,015.00 158,193.00 158,017.00 153,892.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.64 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 4.09 4.09 4.00 4.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15.11 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 16.38 16.38 16.42 16.41 16.13
Year Ending Mar-19 18.22 18.22 18.32 18.30 17.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 3 3
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 3 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 3 4
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 3 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

