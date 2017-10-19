Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS)
BHRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
460.25INR
19 Oct 2017
460.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.50 (-0.32%)
Rs-1.50 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs461.75
Rs461.75
Open
Rs462.00
Rs462.00
Day's High
Rs464.40
Rs464.40
Day's Low
Rs458.35
Rs458.35
Volume
234,833
234,833
Avg. Vol
2,936,453
2,936,453
52-wk High
Rs482.80
Rs482.80
52-wk Low
Rs281.75
Rs281.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|3.64
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|4
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.65
|2.65
|2.65
|2.46
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12
|34,871.50
|35,280.00
|34,577.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|37,047.90
|38,856.80
|35,239.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21
|133,863.00
|135,099.00
|133,083.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24
|147,951.00
|153,403.00
|144,224.00
|143,261.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24
|159,015.00
|167,000.00
|150,648.00
|153,892.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9
|3.64
|4.04
|3.48
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|4.09
|4.62
|3.59
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23
|15.11
|16.13
|14.25
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26
|16.38
|17.85
|14.80
|16.13
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26
|18.22
|20.80
|13.78
|17.70
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.94
|18.82
|-0.70
|15.17
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|35,534.90
|35,239.00
|295.88
|0.83
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|34,871.50
|35,204.00
|332.52
|0.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|33,544.80
|34,007.00
|462.18
|1.38
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|31,072.80
|32,920.00
|1,847.19
|5.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|32,356.10
|32,106.00
|250.05
|0.77
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.66
|3.59
|0.07
|1.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.64
|3.23
|0.41
|11.23
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.00
|3.36
|0.64
|16.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.65
|4.14
|0.49
|13.51
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.46
|3.99
|0.53
|15.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|34,871.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|37,047.90
|37,047.90
|37,132.60
|37,132.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|133,863.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|147,951.00
|147,951.00
|147,574.00
|147,441.00
|143,261.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|159,015.00
|159,015.00
|158,193.00
|158,017.00
|153,892.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.64
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|4.09
|4.09
|4.00
|4.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15.11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16.38
|16.38
|16.42
|16.41
|16.13
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18.22
|18.22
|18.32
|18.30
|17.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|3
|5
- Indian shares snap three sessions of gains; banks drag
- Indian shares rise; Bharti Airtel leads
- BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel
- Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 mln - term sheet
- India's Bharti Infratel Q1 consol profit falls about 12 pct, misses estimates