BHP Billiton PLC (BILJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 15 38,722.30 40,799.00 37,547.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 15 40,761.40 43,404.00 34,046.10 35,036.10 Year Ending Jun-19 14 38,833.50 44,228.00 29,778.50 37,216.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.23 0.23 0.23 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.56 0.56 0.56 -- Year Ending Jun-17 16 1.35 1.60 0.92 -- Year Ending Jun-18 15 1.48 1.79 1.17 0.87 Year Ending Jun-19 14 1.26 1.81 0.77 0.98 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -7.37 -7.37 -7.37 13.25