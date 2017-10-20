Edition:
BHP Billiton PLC (BILJ.J)

BILJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

25,144.55ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

335.55 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
24,809.00
Open
25,100.00
Day's High
25,364.00
Day's Low
24,828.00
Volume
2,083,086
Avg. Vol
2,129,170
52-wk High
25,500.00
52-wk Low
18,500.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.23 June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.17 2.17 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 15 38,722.30 40,799.00 37,547.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 15 40,761.40 43,404.00 34,046.10 35,036.10
Year Ending Jun-19 14 38,833.50 44,228.00 29,778.50 37,216.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.23 0.23 0.23 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.56 0.56 0.56 --
Year Ending Jun-17 16 1.35 1.60 0.92 --
Year Ending Jun-18 15 1.48 1.79 1.17 0.87
Year Ending Jun-19 14 1.26 1.81 0.77 0.98
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -7.37 -7.37 -7.37 13.25

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 38,722.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 40,761.40 40,464.60 39,108.40 38,351.60 35,036.10
Year Ending Jun-19 38,833.50 39,059.40 38,561.30 38,429.00 37,216.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.23 0.23 0.23 -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.56 0.56 0.56 -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 1.35 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1.48 1.44 1.32 1.29 0.87
Year Ending Jun-19 1.26 1.29 1.26 1.19 0.98

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 3 4 10 1
Year Ending Jun-19 3 2 7 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 4 4 10 2
Year Ending Jun-19 3 3 6 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

BHP Billiton PLC News

