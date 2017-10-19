Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT.NS)
BILT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
12.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|48,596.10
|48,596.10
|48,596.10
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|11,697.00
|10,867.50
|829.50
|7.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|11,654.00
|11,207.70
|446.30
|3.83
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|12,416.00
|11,512.00
|904.00
|7.28
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|12,189.00
|12,505.40
|316.40
|2.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|12,357.50
|12,491.30
|133.80
|1.08
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|48,596.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings