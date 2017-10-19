Edition:
United States

Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)

BJEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

409.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.80 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs418.65
Open
Rs419.75
Day's High
Rs419.90
Day's Low
Rs403.85
Volume
109,207
Avg. Vol
273,072
52-wk High
Rs428.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.31 2.27 2.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 14,460.20 16,100.90 12,758.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 45,805.10 53,311.10 42,372.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 49,092.10 61,650.70 44,765.00 56,632.60
Year Ending Mar-19 7 53,373.70 59,728.00 50,504.00 63,930.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 12 11.64 15.97 9.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 14.84 20.93 13.10 17.02
Year Ending Mar-19 7 18.93 21.40 15.50 23.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11,062.10 10,134.30 927.79 8.39
Quarter Ending Dec-15 11,612.20 11,424.90 187.26 1.61
Quarter Ending Sep-15 11,528.10 11,208.50 319.60 2.77
Quarter Ending Jun-15 10,115.30 10,058.60 56.73 0.56
Quarter Ending Mar-15 13,746.40 13,014.60 731.79 5.32
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2.24 2.90 0.66 29.35
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2.62 1.11 1.51 57.69
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1.82 2.01 0.19 10.62
Quarter Ending Mar-15 5.21 4.67 0.54 10.37
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1.84 -5.20 7.04 382.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14,460.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 45,805.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 49,092.10 49,092.10 49,092.10 49,092.10 56,632.60
Year Ending Mar-19 53,373.70 53,373.70 53,373.70 53,373.70 63,930.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 11.64 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14.84 14.84 14.84 14.84 17.02
Year Ending Mar-19 18.93 18.93 18.93 18.93 23.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

