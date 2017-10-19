Edition:
Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd (BLMR.NS)

BLMR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

224.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs222.90
Open
Rs224.00
Day's High
Rs226.00
Day's Low
Rs223.00
Volume
24,297
Avg. Vol
110,823
52-wk High
Rs286.75
52-wk Low
Rs171.81

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-13 7,166.57 6,426.60 739.97 10.33
Quarter Ending Sep-12 5,845.93 6,327.50 481.57 8.24
Quarter Ending Jun-12 6,863.37 6,594.00 269.37 3.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-13 3.34 2.56 0.78 23.34
Quarter Ending Sep-12 2.91 3.02 0.11 3.88
Quarter Ending Jun-12 4.34 4.00 0.34 7.83

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd News

