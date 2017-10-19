Balaji Telefilms Ltd (BLTE.NS)
BLTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
155.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|340.00
|317.67
|22.33
|6.57
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|340.00
|324.82
|15.18
|4.46
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|320.00
|348.31
|28.31
|8.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|359.27
|363.75
|4.47
|1.25
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|406.42
|278.39
|128.04
|31.50
- BRIEF-Reliance Industries been allotted 25.2 mln shares of Balaji Telefilms at 164 rupees each
- BRIEF-India's Balaji Telefilms seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital
- BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms approves issue of 25.2 mln shares to Reliance Industries for 4.13 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji
- BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms to consider fund raising options including through issue of securities