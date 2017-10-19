Banco Products India Ltd (BNCO.NS)
BNCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
217.30INR
19 Oct 2017
217.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.40 (-1.09%)
Rs-2.40 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
Rs219.70
Rs219.70
Open
Rs220.00
Rs220.00
Day's High
Rs220.00
Rs220.00
Day's Low
Rs216.35
Rs216.35
Volume
39,674
39,674
Avg. Vol
81,967
81,967
52-wk High
Rs255.90
Rs255.90
52-wk Low
Rs158.10
Rs158.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|2,816.00
|2,745.30
|70.70
|2.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings