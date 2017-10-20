BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 10,794.70 11,009.20 10,580.20 10,855.70 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 11,334.00 11,334.00 11,334.00 9,912.57 Year Ending Dec-17 18 43,897.30 45,660.00 43,224.30 42,942.30 Year Ending Dec-18 18 45,141.80 49,072.00 43,970.60 44,122.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1.50 1.62 1.25 1.41 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1.28 1.28 1.28 1.12 Year Ending Dec-17 21 6.39 7.29 5.69 5.79 Year Ending Dec-18 22 6.56 7.61 5.70 6.15 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 5.61 10.10 3.00 5.20