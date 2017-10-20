Edition:
BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA)

BNPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

68.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.73 (+1.08%)
Prev Close
€67.32
Open
€67.90
Day's High
€68.54
Day's Low
€67.86
Volume
3,458,345
Avg. Vol
3,269,377
52-wk High
€68.95
52-wk Low
€50.32

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.50 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 11 11 11
(3) HOLD 8 9 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.19 2.12 2.22 2.22

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 10,794.70 11,009.20 10,580.20 10,855.70
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 11,334.00 11,334.00 11,334.00 9,912.57
Year Ending Dec-17 18 43,897.30 45,660.00 43,224.30 42,942.30
Year Ending Dec-18 18 45,141.80 49,072.00 43,970.60 44,122.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1.50 1.62 1.25 1.41
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1.28 1.28 1.28 1.12
Year Ending Dec-17 21 6.39 7.29 5.69 5.79
Year Ending Dec-18 22 6.56 7.61 5.70 6.15
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 5.61 10.10 3.00 5.20

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,870.90 10,938.00 67.14 0.62
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,009.80 11,297.00 287.21 2.61
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10,598.10 10,656.00 57.86 0.55
Quarter Ending Sep-16 10,238.40 10,589.00 350.57 3.42
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,995.70 11,322.00 326.28 2.97
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.59 1.92 0.33 20.43
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.24 1.46 0.22 17.44
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.38 1.46 0.07 5.27
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.36 1.76 0.40 29.34
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.71 1.75 0.04 2.08

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10,794.70 10,794.70 10,866.90 10,866.90 10,855.70
Quarter Ending Mar-18 11,334.00 11,334.00 11,342.30 11,342.30 9,912.57
Year Ending Dec-17 43,897.30 43,899.30 43,855.50 43,995.80 42,942.30
Year Ending Dec-18 45,141.80 45,166.30 45,178.30 45,186.20 44,122.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.50 1.49 1.45 1.45 1.41
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.28 1.28 1.31 1.31 1.12
Year Ending Dec-17 6.39 6.40 6.38 6.29 5.79
Year Ending Dec-18 6.56 6.52 6.52 6.50 6.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 4 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 3 6
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 4 4
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 5 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

