BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA)
BNPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
68.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.50
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(3) HOLD
|8
|9
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.19
|2.12
|2.22
|2.22
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|10,794.70
|11,009.20
|10,580.20
|10,855.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|11,334.00
|11,334.00
|11,334.00
|9,912.57
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|43,897.30
|45,660.00
|43,224.30
|42,942.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|45,141.80
|49,072.00
|43,970.60
|44,122.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.50
|1.62
|1.25
|1.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1.28
|1.28
|1.28
|1.12
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|6.39
|7.29
|5.69
|5.79
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|6.56
|7.61
|5.70
|6.15
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|5.61
|10.10
|3.00
|5.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|10,870.90
|10,938.00
|67.14
|0.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,009.80
|11,297.00
|287.21
|2.61
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|10,598.10
|10,656.00
|57.86
|0.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|10,238.40
|10,589.00
|350.57
|3.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10,995.70
|11,322.00
|326.28
|2.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.59
|1.92
|0.33
|20.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.24
|1.46
|0.22
|17.44
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.38
|1.46
|0.07
|5.27
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.36
|1.76
|0.40
|29.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.71
|1.75
|0.04
|2.08
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10,794.70
|10,794.70
|10,866.90
|10,866.90
|10,855.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|11,334.00
|11,334.00
|11,342.30
|11,342.30
|9,912.57
|Year Ending Dec-17
|43,897.30
|43,899.30
|43,855.50
|43,995.80
|42,942.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|45,141.80
|45,166.30
|45,178.30
|45,186.20
|44,122.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.50
|1.49
|1.45
|1.45
|1.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.28
|1.28
|1.31
|1.31
|1.12
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6.39
|6.40
|6.38
|6.29
|5.79
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.56
|6.52
|6.52
|6.50
|6.15
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|5
|3
- BNP Paribas stops funding shale energy firms, boosts green projects
- BRIEF-BNP Paribas says will no longer work with companies that are primarily related to Shale
- Chief of Credit Agricole expresses interest in Commerzbank: report