Bank of Baroda Ltd (BOB.NS)
BOB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
134.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.80 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs136.70
Open
Rs136.90
Day's High
Rs136.90
Day's Low
Rs134.05
Volume
1,510,641
Avg. Vol
9,611,456
52-wk High
Rs202.50
52-wk Low
Rs134.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|2.61
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|10
|10
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|11
|11
|11
|14
|(3) HOLD
|12
|12
|14
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.55
|2.55
|2.57
|2.64
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|51,154.00
|52,991.00
|48,987.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|57,708.20
|59,866.90
|53,384.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33
|197,102.00
|206,854.00
|175,319.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35
|211,549.00
|224,670.00
|191,463.00
|216,743.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|34
|236,211.00
|255,612.00
|215,030.00
|243,949.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|2.61
|4.41
|1.41
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|4.16
|4.16
|4.16
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|40
|8.04
|11.60
|6.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43
|11.09
|18.10
|5.64
|17.79
|Year Ending Mar-19
|43
|18.28
|25.70
|10.30
|23.65
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|47.71
|66.64
|15.00
|10.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|48,367.90
|49,561.00
|1,193.07
|2.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|51,154.00
|55,591.40
|4,437.45
|8.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|46,029.80
|49,093.20
|3,063.36
|6.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|47,518.20
|49,875.30
|2,357.10
|4.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|43,881.40
|48,154.80
|4,273.37
|9.74
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.62
|0.88
|1.75
|66.48
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.61
|0.67
|1.94
|74.28
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.07
|1.10
|2.97
|72.99
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.63
|2.39
|0.24
|9.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.90
|1.84
|0.06
|3.16
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|51,154.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|57,708.20
|57,708.20
|57,535.40
|56,306.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|197,102.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|211,549.00
|211,778.00
|211,664.00
|212,032.00
|216,743.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|236,211.00
|236,505.00
|236,505.00
|237,058.00
|243,949.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.61
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|4.16
|4.16
|4.16
|4.16
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8.04
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11.09
|11.29
|11.30
|11.51
|17.79
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18.28
|18.57
|18.56
|18.61
|23.65
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|1