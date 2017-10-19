Edition:
United States

Bank of Baroda Ltd (BOB.NS)

BOB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

134.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.80 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs136.70
Open
Rs136.90
Day's High
Rs136.90
Day's Low
Rs134.05
Volume
1,510,641
Avg. Vol
9,611,456
52-wk High
Rs202.50
52-wk Low
Rs134.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 2.61 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 10 10 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 11 11 14
(3) HOLD 12 12 14 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(5) SELL 3 3 3 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.55 2.55 2.57 2.64

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 51,154.00 52,991.00 48,987.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 57,708.20 59,866.90 53,384.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 33 197,102.00 206,854.00 175,319.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 35 211,549.00 224,670.00 191,463.00 216,743.00
Year Ending Mar-19 34 236,211.00 255,612.00 215,030.00 243,949.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 2.61 4.41 1.41 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4.16 4.16 4.16 --
Year Ending Mar-17 40 8.04 11.60 6.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 43 11.09 18.10 5.64 17.79
Year Ending Mar-19 43 18.28 25.70 10.30 23.65
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 47.71 66.64 15.00 10.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 48,367.90 49,561.00 1,193.07 2.47
Quarter Ending Mar-17 51,154.00 55,591.40 4,437.45 8.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 46,029.80 49,093.20 3,063.36 6.66
Quarter Ending Sep-16 47,518.20 49,875.30 2,357.10 4.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 43,881.40 48,154.80 4,273.37 9.74
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.62 0.88 1.75 66.48
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.61 0.67 1.94 74.28
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.07 1.10 2.97 72.99
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.63 2.39 0.24 9.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.90 1.84 0.06 3.16

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 51,154.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 57,708.20 57,708.20 57,535.40 56,306.30 --
Year Ending Mar-17 197,102.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 211,549.00 211,778.00 211,664.00 212,032.00 216,743.00
Year Ending Mar-19 236,211.00 236,505.00 236,505.00 237,058.00 243,949.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.61 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 4.16 4.16 4.16 4.16 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8.04 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11.09 11.29 11.30 11.51 17.79
Year Ending Mar-19 18.28 18.57 18.56 18.61 23.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

