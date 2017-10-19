Bodal Chemicals Ltd (BODA.NS)
BODA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
174.45INR
19 Oct 2017
174.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.32%)
Rs0.55 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs173.90
Rs173.90
Open
Rs174.00
Rs174.00
Day's High
Rs175.80
Rs175.80
Day's Low
Rs173.00
Rs173.00
Volume
104,552
104,552
Avg. Vol
470,793
470,793
52-wk High
Rs193.75
Rs193.75
52-wk Low
Rs99.55
Rs99.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings