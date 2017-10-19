Edition:
Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)

BOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

134.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.90 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs136.65
Open
Rs137.00
Day's High
Rs137.05
Day's Low
Rs133.45
Volume
440,739
Avg. Vol
3,988,386
52-wk High
Rs197.20
52-wk Low
Rs99.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform 0.38 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 12 11 11 12
(5) SELL 5 5 6 6
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.95 3.95 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 41,863.70 48,038.00 33,167.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 36,912.00 36,912.00 36,912.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 176,990.00 191,641.00 148,713.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 173,782.00 189,238.00 156,626.00 177,711.00
Year Ending Mar-19 15 182,777.00 210,770.00 113,678.00 194,680.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 0.38 2.00 -2.11 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 -0.78 -0.78 -0.78 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21 -4.90 2.99 -23.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 21 2.73 14.20 -14.00 13.26
Year Ending Mar-19 22 11.85 23.00 -10.53 18.24

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 44,306.50 41,439.90 2,866.60 6.47
Quarter Ending Mar-17 41,863.70 52,226.00 10,362.33 24.75
Quarter Ending Dec-16 46,958.50 46,318.60 639.90 1.36
Quarter Ending Sep-16 35,920.00 47,303.70 11,383.70 31.69
Quarter Ending Jun-16 39,498.00 40,136.00 638.00 1.62
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.28 0.83 0.55 196.43
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.38 -9.91 10.29 2,680.73
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -1.27 0.96 2.23 -175.74
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -2.97 1.32 4.29 -144.49
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -8.53 -8.32 0.21 -2.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 41,863.70 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 36,912.00 36,912.00 37,890.00 37,890.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 176,990.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 173,782.00 174,768.00 175,007.00 175,007.00 177,711.00
Year Ending Mar-19 182,777.00 183,689.00 188,200.00 188,200.00 194,680.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.38 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 -0.78 -0.78 -0.78 -0.78 --
Year Ending Mar-17 -4.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2.73 3.57 3.57 3.27 13.26
Year Ending Mar-19 11.85 12.51 12.50 12.43 18.24

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 0

