Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)
BOLL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
4.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
4.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.35%)
€0.01 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€4.03
€4.03
Open
€4.02
€4.02
Day's High
€4.08
€4.08
Day's Low
€4.02
€4.02
Volume
2,041,307
2,041,307
Avg. Vol
1,379,744
1,379,744
52-wk High
€4.28
€4.28
52-wk Low
€2.76
€2.76
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|10,160.00
|10,795.00
|9,408.00
|10,675.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|10,112.30
|11,155.00
|8,667.00
|10,744.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.14
|0.19
|0.10
|0.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|0.15
|0.21
|0.10
|0.19
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|2,959.50
|3,007.00
|47.50
|1.61
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|2,491.00
|2,496.00
|5.00
|0.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|2,212.00
|2,170.00
|42.00
|1.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|2,036.00
|2,051.00
|15.00
|0.74
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10,160.00
|10,160.00
|10,504.50
|10,383.70
|10,675.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10,112.30
|10,112.30
|10,879.80
|10,725.60
|10,744.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.15
|0.15
|0.16
|0.16
|0.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal |
- Factbox: Airbus-Bombardier CSeries tie-up details in a nutshell
- WRAPUP 5-Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat
- UPDATE 3-Airbus to take majority stake in Bombardier CSeries jet program
- BRIEF-Wingstop enters into franchise agreement with a newly created entity under Brescia Investissement SAS