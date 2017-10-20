Bonduelle SAS (BOND.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 5 2,288.04 2,288.10 2,288.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 8 2,873.77 2,906.00 2,812.34 2,076.20 Year Ending Jun-19 8 2,982.54 3,048.10 2,891.40 2,098.65 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 5 1.98 2.20 1.87 -- Year Ending Jun-18 8 2.53 2.84 2.20 2.24 Year Ending Jun-19 8 2.86 3.24 2.50 2.43 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.20 12.20 12.20 11.50