Edition:
United States

Hugo Boss AG (BOSSn.DE)

BOSSn.DE on Xetra

74.53EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.59 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
€75.12
Open
€75.43
Day's High
€75.85
Day's Low
€74.46
Volume
209,561
Avg. Vol
283,998
52-wk High
€77.90
52-wk Low
€52.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.83 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 7 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 18 19 19 21
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.76 2.67 2.76

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 718.01 743.00 698.99 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 638.00 638.00 638.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 30 2,719.72 2,755.00 2,687.64 2,737.78
Year Ending Dec-18 30 2,796.29 2,882.00 2,687.00 2,829.74
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.83 0.87 0.72 --
Year Ending Dec-17 32 3.59 4.13 3.25 3.57
Year Ending Dec-18 32 3.82 4.36 3.42 3.93
LT Growth Rate (%) 6 9.61 14.20 3.50 -4.04

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 620.53 636.00 15.47 2.49
Quarter Ending Mar-17 641.71 651.00 9.29 1.45
Quarter Ending Dec-16 723.91 725.20 1.29 0.18
Quarter Ending Sep-16 704.35 703.00 1.35 0.19
Quarter Ending Jun-16 608.51 622.10 13.59 2.23
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.77 0.83 0.06 8.19
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.64 0.70 0.06 9.09
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.07 0.91 0.16 14.89
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.22 1.17 0.05 3.75
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.51 0.16 0.35 68.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 718.01 718.01 711.61 711.61 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 638.00 638.00 638.00 638.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2,719.72 2,719.72 2,715.22 2,713.22 2,737.78
Year Ending Dec-18 2,796.29 2,796.29 2,791.45 2,790.38 2,829.74
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.83 0.83 0.91 0.91 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3.59 3.59 3.59 3.57 3.57
Year Ending Dec-18 3.82 3.82 3.80 3.79 3.93

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 8 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 7 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 5 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Hugo Boss AG News

» More BOSSn.DE News