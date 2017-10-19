Edition:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

508.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.45 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs513.60
Open
Rs516.45
Day's High
Rs516.45
Day's Low
Rs504.80
Volume
206,300
Avg. Vol
4,390,210
52-wk High
Rs546.10
52-wk Low
Rs398.77

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 19.63 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 14 14 14 13
(3) HOLD 6 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 5 5 4
(5) SELL 3 3 3 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.53 2.49 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 19 1,978,100.00 2,191,420.00 1,651,930.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 21 2,256,050.00 2,804,000.00 1,784,340.00 2,399,980.00
Year Ending Mar-19 19 2,463,220.00 3,262,980.00 1,943,940.00 2,696,080.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 19.63 19.63 19.63 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 14.24 14.24 14.24 --
Year Ending Mar-17 19 40.41 47.27 33.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 22 41.91 56.70 30.20 41.99
Year Ending Mar-19 20 49.40 63.10 29.07 44.29
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.80 6.80 6.80 5.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 552,478.00 461,177.00 91,301.09 16.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1,978,100.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2,256,050.00 2,231,450.00 2,232,030.00 2,231,950.00 2,399,980.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2,463,220.00 2,418,790.00 2,420,260.00 2,419,630.00 2,696,080.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 19.63 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 14.24 14.24 14.24 14.24 --
Year Ending Mar-17 40.41 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 41.91 41.80 41.14 40.85 41.99
Year Ending Mar-19 49.40 49.71 48.69 47.96 44.29

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 5 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 5 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd News

