Bradespar SA (BRAP4.SA)
BRAP4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
24.55BRL
20 Oct 2017
24.55BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.04 (-0.16%)
R$ -0.04 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.59
R$ 24.59
Open
R$ 24.90
R$ 24.90
Day's High
R$ 25.15
R$ 25.15
Day's Low
R$ 24.44
R$ 24.44
Volume
2,235,500
2,235,500
Avg. Vol
2,278,502
2,278,502
52-wk High
R$ 28.16
R$ 28.16
52-wk Low
R$ 11.24
R$ 11.24
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|0
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|1.75
|2.17
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1,278.11
|1,379.39
|1,176.83
|433.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|3.22
|3.94
|2.68
|0.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|2.97
|3.98
|2.20
|0.74
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|230.48
|263.94
|33.46
|14.52
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|237.60
|73.27
|164.33
|69.16
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|346.27
|83.17
|263.10
|75.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|504.19
|495.64
|8.56
|1.70
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|274.92
|62.20
|212.72
|77.38
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.20
|1.25
|2.95
|70.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.66
|0.65
|0.01
|1.36
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|-2.92
|-1.64
|1.28
|-43.97
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|-0.70
|-0.98
|0.28
|-40.29
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|-0.67
|0.29
|0.96
|-143.43
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,278.11
|1,278.11
|1,278.11
|1,192.33
|433.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.22
|3.22
|3.22
|3.19
|0.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.97
|2.97
|2.97
|2.84
|0.74
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks hit record high, Brazil stocks lifted by commodities
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit one-month high on commodities boost
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit one-month high on commodities boost
- Brazil's Vale shareholders approve corporate reorganization
- UPDATE 2-Brazil's Vale shareholders approve corporate reorganization