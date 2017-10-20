Edition:
Bradespar SA (BRAP4.SA)

BRAP4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

24.55BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.04 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.59
Open
R$ 24.90
Day's High
R$ 25.15
Day's Low
R$ 24.44
Volume
2,235,500
Avg. Vol
2,278,502
52-wk High
R$ 28.16
52-wk Low
R$ 11.24

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 0 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.75 2.17 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1,278.11 1,379.39 1,176.83 433.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3.22 3.94 2.68 0.75
Year Ending Dec-18 3 2.97 3.98 2.20 0.74

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 230.48 263.94 33.46 14.52
Quarter Ending Sep-14 237.60 73.27 164.33 69.16
Quarter Ending Jun-14 346.27 83.17 263.10 75.98
Quarter Ending Sep-13 504.19 495.64 8.56 1.70
Quarter Ending Jun-13 274.92 62.20 212.72 77.38
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.20 1.25 2.95 70.24
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.66 0.65 0.01 1.36
Quarter Ending Mar-15 -2.92 -1.64 1.28 -43.97
Quarter Ending Dec-14 -0.70 -0.98 0.28 -40.29
Quarter Ending Sep-14 -0.67 0.29 0.96 -143.43

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-18 1,278.11 1,278.11 1,278.11 1,192.33 433.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.22 3.22 3.22 3.19 0.75
Year Ending Dec-18 2.97 2.97 2.97 2.84 0.74

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

