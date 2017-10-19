Edition:
Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)

BRGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

261.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.80 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs263.70
Open
Rs264.00
Day's High
Rs264.95
Day's Low
Rs259.00
Volume
98,874
Avg. Vol
614,628
52-wk High
Rs274.15
52-wk Low
Rs177.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.07 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 6 5
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 5 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 2.93 2.92

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11 11,912.10 12,418.00 11,140.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 14,163.00 14,163.00 14,163.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 49,098.70 51,160.00 45,533.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 54,136.40 58,855.00 51,781.00 59,020.50
Year Ending Mar-19 13 62,964.40 69,171.00 59,167.40 70,658.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 1.07 1.40 0.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.38 1.38 1.38 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 4.46 4.80 4.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 5.11 5.62 4.80 6.23
Year Ending Mar-19 13 6.19 6.90 5.60 7.32

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 12,629.40 13,770.10 1,140.66 9.03
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,912.10 11,129.00 783.12 6.57
Quarter Ending Dec-16 12,001.70 11,702.00 299.70 2.50
Quarter Ending Sep-16 12,688.40 11,421.40 1,267.00 9.99
Quarter Ending Jun-16 12,319.90 11,140.60 1,179.34 9.57
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.07 1.09 0.02 1.46
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.33 1.12 0.21 15.47
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.56 0.97 0.59 37.82
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.25 1.24 0.01 0.51
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.93 0.96 0.03 3.08

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,912.10 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 14,163.00 14,163.00 14,163.00 14,163.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 49,098.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 54,136.40 54,136.40 54,107.30 54,068.40 59,020.50
Year Ending Mar-19 62,964.40 62,964.40 62,930.70 62,783.40 70,658.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.07 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1.38 1.38 1.38 1.38 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4.46 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5.11 5.11 5.11 5.09 6.23
Year Ending Mar-19 6.19 6.19 6.19 6.16 7.32

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

