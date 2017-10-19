Edition:
Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BRIG.NS)

BRIG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

269.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs267.10
Open
Rs274.95
Day's High
Rs274.95
Day's Low
Rs267.10
Volume
12,724
Avg. Vol
117,861
52-wk High
Rs303.50
52-wk Low
Rs139.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.55 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 5,314.48 5,500.00 5,100.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 19,396.80 20,032.90 18,519.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 21,708.00 22,716.00 20,815.00 23,944.00
Year Ending Mar-19 5 23,679.40 25,666.00 22,127.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2.55 2.60 2.49 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 10.27 13.20 9.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 12.98 15.50 11.10 16.23
Year Ending Mar-19 5 13.88 19.40 11.40 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,571.33 5,550.40 20.93 0.38
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,314.48 5,537.40 222.92 4.19
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,962.00 5,376.10 1,414.10 35.69
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,600.00 4,277.70 322.30 7.01
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,125.00 4,412.30 287.30 6.96
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.70 2.45 0.25 9.26
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.55 6.50 3.95 155.40
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.00 2.52 0.52 26.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2.90 3.16 0.26 8.97

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,314.48 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 19,396.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 21,708.00 21,708.00 21,708.00 21,708.00 23,944.00
Year Ending Mar-19 23,679.40 23,679.40 23,679.40 23,679.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.55 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 10.27 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.98 12.98 12.98 12.98 16.23
Year Ending Mar-19 13.88 13.88 13.88 13.88 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Brigade Enterprises Ltd News

