Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BRIG.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 5,314.48 5,500.00 5,100.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 5 19,396.80 20,032.90 18,519.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 21,708.00 22,716.00 20,815.00 23,944.00 Year Ending Mar-19 5 23,679.40 25,666.00 22,127.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2.55 2.60 2.49 -- Year Ending Mar-17 5 10.27 13.20 9.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 12.98 15.50 11.10 16.23 Year Ending Mar-19 5 13.88 19.40 11.40 --